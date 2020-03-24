Transcript for Recession financial survival guide

Frosty is taking this seriously and so are people around the country Rosie O'Donnell bringing back her talk show. Virtually a Broadway legends performing from their living rooms. And music's biggest names stepping out of the spotlight to perform on social media like John Mendez in the healing and AM. And her room. Every day people sticking to their own homes for their favorite activities sharing their new normal with the hash tag quarantine life. Virtual brunch but with real life and analysis and for those more interested in mass then memo says. Churches setting up live stream services paid communities watching from their cars in the parking lot to maintain a sense of community back at home. Dance competitions canceled. Not on this officers watched. Our own Marcy Gonzales celebrating a virtual baby shower Finley game night is still on just on line. Hey you still get 200 dollars for passing go in virtual monopoly. Everyone's invited including the cat. This Stanley build their own mini golf course and no gym no problem that is stoking lifting in the living room. Carty L in the backyard track and field which up to track or the field. And some getting it. Creative with their work gains. That honestly looks like me doing my homework outs how seg quarantine like candidate number one on Twitter one user. Even posted a video trying to give herself a haircut which went about as well as you might expect you guys. Maybe leave that once the professionals or after quarantine may be so. Well Welling Kent I was actually at a party with oh Brad didian Quincy Jones Howell. It was a virtual party at mr. Obama wins there as well yeah hey what do you think he lives he dies he would experiment let everybody. Kudos to him because lieutenant entertained yes he's doing it Rihanna isn't that close to someone against Syria. But it was definitely a very entertaining. This shows that everyone has come and tell her I read that take up the break because it is a different world what we're here together we're doing it together you know thank. We sure are.

