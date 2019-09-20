Transcript for Record flooding in Texas

And we began with a deadly flood disaster and eastern Texas were more than forty inches of rain fell in some areas. And it's still raining new images are coming in including at this dramatic scene all those cars and trucks abandoned by their owners on this flooded highway near Houston. His video showed the floodwaters are rising up to the mailboxes in this neighborhood. The governor has declared a disaster and thirteen counties. Some people have been stranded since early yesterday evening gas that this hotel want to escape water pouring into the lobby. ABC's Elizabeth her has more arms or conditions Elizabeth good morning. Kenneth and not a good morning to you yes more than nine inches of rain has fallen in. One day in Houston setting a new record there and as you mentioned in other parts of Texas there amid the ring people nodding inches. But in feet and it's not over yet. First responders racing to save lives in Texas where today more rain could drench area is already under water these people standing around for hours looks like it's going to be a while longer. Torrential rain from what was tropical storm Melba. Overtaking both in highways tracking and trending so many drivers. Stay ever bows like get up the target avatars but to get I had can't do that about it. In Harris County official saying more than a thousand people have been rescued so far using everything from here from tractors and even dump trucks. The conditions here still treacherous authorities confirming one driver did not survive. We always tell folks turn around and around in this case it seems like he. It is very good at forty. Water up to mailboxes. In some neighborhoods this was the only way Alps and others. Forced to weed through chest high water to get to higher ground just been relentless and we just can't escape reflect on islands here the deal luge. A devastating blow for homeowners hit hard by hurricane Harvey just two years ago. And now their homes flooded again some with four to five feet of water. Two years ago everyone in the street justice. Devon Energy to do it again. This weather event was so severe it is being called at thousand year flood and the last time Texas a Wendy's monster storms. It was two years ago with hurricane hearty Kenneth both storms the devastating Elizabeth thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.