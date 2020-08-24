Transcript for Record-setting cannonball run

Drivers Arnie Coleman and Doug have it have a serious need for speed. The guys recently hitting the road to re claimed their cannon ball run wreck. Occurred because of the lack of traffic we're able to make it out of Manhattan in four and a half minutes. And got stuck one red light and that annoyed us. The duo leaving Manhattan at 6 PM 1 evening during lockdown. To across the midwest under the cover of darkness we had a incredible. Team that's council and that know how our barracks at wanted to see this get the record those doubts taking one for the team when necessary. Speeding past state troopers and exiting to get a ticket. Clearing the way for Arnie and Doug to keep pace on the highway across the midwest we were calling. That was where we had a couple of 125. Mile an hour averages across multiple states by the time they reached Denver there average speed. A casual 120. Miles per hour. At no point do we exceed 175. Miles an hour something that National Highway Traffic Safety Administration points out. Is incredibly dangerous 2018 speeding made up 26% of total traffic fatalities but the guys maintain they never put anyone in danger. Thanks to traffic free roadster in quarantine. And only once did someone figure out that their car wasn't actually a police car that he knew it was an Audi dressed up to look like a patrol car and that's what came over the scanner but once again they were too quick to be caught finely 25 hours and 39 minutes after leaving Manhattan. Arnie and Doug pulled into a parking lot in Redondo Beach, California. Beating all previous records. In all the guys stroke 2860. Miles in 25 hours and 39 minutes there overall average speed. A 110 miles per hour the only time Doug said he was worried. With when he thought he was having higher troubles turns out there out these lane change assist was turned on in correcting each time Doug made a maneuver. He felt the cargo like this. They said though they turned it off and they were good to gal that we're always get you gotta Alice from figure out how to turn the thing about that's when. It's been asked. My subway that's very fast in Hayward speed things up on FaceBook at every game live back Compton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.