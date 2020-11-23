Transcript for Remembering Pat Quinn

In this summer of 2014 no one could escape the ice bucket challenged. Not Oprah. The rock. Bill Gates LeBron James. Everyone taking part in one of the most successful social media campaigns ever. Founded in part by Pat Quinn. Every challenge no matter how big or small. Was doing earlier is always have to do its list create awareness. In the morning coming in was us. Completely unexpected. That money now totaling 250. Million dollars worldwide. A legacy worthy of quaint. Who was diagnosed with. 2013. Shortly after his thirtieth birthday as indeed that takes people as quickly as they diagnose themselves. The voice and don't last song. He was given this terrible diagnosis. Fatal disease and he decided that he was gonna. Do everything he could. Seventeen million people have uploaded videos participating in Queens ice bucket talents. Yes a good challenge how two. Really. What pat said. With the beginning of the end avail us we see that there's actually new treatments. That are being developed. Quinn a huge New York Yankees stand completing the expected talent alongside the Red Sox she took on a alas like it was. A competitive sport he she really. Was knocked down to amassed several times and brought himself back out. Pat Quinn's advocates see shining a light on it often misunderstood and under represented disease I think that when we find the cure frail lesson will be largely because of. And Pat Quinn was 37 years old he said once all of us will face adversity in our lives it's how you overcome those challenges. That become your legacy pat Quinn's legacy includes 250 million dollars raised for research. And lots and lots of ice cubes you guys can check out Ellis dot org for more ways to help. Been wise words there I think it's pretty poetic that it a disease that he was diagnosed with that affects your speech. But it didn't stop his voice. It did not and we think about Pete Brady's to a friend of his who helped Popper rise. This ice bucket challenge as well lost on almost a year to this day.

