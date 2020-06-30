Transcript for Reopening plans change as coronavirus cases rise

This morning 36000. New corona virus cases reported across the country in California. Bar shut down in seven counties including Los Angeles county where cases hit more than 100000. And now the decision to close beaches there this fourth of July holiday and in nearby Riverside county hospital icu lose our 99%. Full. In Houston paramedics working around the clock crews Sunni and PP. Treating every call as a possible Kobe case in the last couple days. Field hospitals now being prepped in Austin where they've surpassed 70% hospital capacity. It shouldn't launched the reopening until we have testing in tracing and a better place we started to see him. At this planet fitness in West Virginia officials are warning more than 200 patrons may have been exposed in Georgia. Long lines at the just reopened Six Flags white water park. Wear masks are required outside the water hospitalizations. Have climbed for fifteen days in Florida. Starting this morning masks are required in Miami and Jacksonville. Where the Republican National Convention is scheduled to be held in August is growing backlash after mayors announced beach closures for the fourth of July in Florida's biggest counties. Did great for the wonderful American that we. And this together now and we won't get away. In Arizona with only 13%. Of icu beds available in the entire state. The governor rolling back reopening a bars gyms in movie theaters and prohibiting large gatherings and. Our numbers continue to increase. In Arizona. They're going in the wrong direction despite low numbers in New York in New Jersey. Both governors say they may pause re starting indoor dining after seeing what's happening in other states are. We openings have worked very well. We're not going backwards we're going forwards as some doctors and nurses begin to reach their breaking points there are glimmers of hope. Like this one as Arizona hospital staff cheer for in the nineteen patient. AMC theaters now say they will open their theaters until the end of July. Because film companies have postponed release dates of two anticipated blockbusters. Kenneth and Mona are Andrea thank you.

