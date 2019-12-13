Transcript for Is ‘Richard Jewell’ accurate?

The firestorm over the new Clint Eastwood movie Richard Jewell the film is about the 1996 Olympics bombing in Atlanta but there are questions being raised about the movie's portrayal of a real life character played by actress Olivia Wilde and now wildest responding to the out. Outrage. This morning a battle of truth reverses fiction. Point of fact. Surrounding the new movie Richard Jewell. The film directed by Clint Eastwood is about the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in 1996. With a Libya while portraying real life journalist Kathy Scruggs. And our efforts to find bomber critics say the movie inaccurately suggest that Scruggs who died in 2001 traded sex for tips about the investigation. Can you reach actual. In the movie Scruggs sparks relationship with an FBI agents betrayed by actor Jon Hamm in an apparent attempt to obtain information about Richard Jewell. Was once considered a suspect but was later cleared. The Atlanta journal constitution the newspaper were Scruggs worked says Scruggs is being unfairly depicted. And their askew Warner Bros. to include a disclaimer in the movie this morning wild now speaking out tweeting. Contrary to us walk the recent headlines I do not believe that Kathy treated sex for tips. Nothing in my research suggests that she did so and it was never my intention to suggest she had. That would be an appalling a misogynist the dismissal of the Dafoe who work is what is also defending the research behind the film. There's only so much recently did we can't live inside guy people because they're no longer exist there she did did finally get answered to myself how she didn't. Nobody probably. Rubino. And a statement Warner Bros. set the film is based on a wide range of highly credible source material. Richard Jewell hits theaters today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.