Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees!

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and Eminem are among this year’s first-timers chosen for the class of 2022. ABC News’ Will Ganss has the details.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live