Transcript for Ship stuck in Suez Canal ‘partially freed’ overnight

This morning the sound of tugboats celebrating. After that massive cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal for me. Nearly one week was partially freed from the banks of the canal overnight. Mechanized. Thank you run as a baton. The news coming during high tide with dozens of tugboats working a pool the ever given three. While directors removed tons of San enclave from around the ship's bell which has been launched into the canal bank more than 27000. Cubic meters of sand and mud now removed preparations were also being made overnight to get off floating some of the 181000 containers on board. To make a ship which is the size of the Empire State Building later Gittens 300 Barnes has thrown into this is. No one's ever remember being used in the bureau the colossal traffic jam has been costing the global shipping industry ten billion dollars a day about 12% of the global traffic flows through the Suez. Hundreds of ships have been stranded carrying everything from oil and coffee to furniture cars and other consumer products. As ships back up at each end of the canal it creates this accordion effect it could eventually end up in the United States as higher prices and fewer goods on shelves the blockage also affecting 10% of global oil supplies some point this summer. We could see a national average of three dollars a gallon some shipping companies have been forced to re direct traffic thousands of miles. Around the more dangerous Cape of Good Hope. At the southern tip of Africa. Meanwhile back in the Suez initial reports blamed heavy winds for the ship shifting sideways and running aground but now authorities say it may have been human error. Crews overnight said the stern of the ship was freed there are now focusing on about how.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.