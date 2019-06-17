Transcript for How to spot 'deepfake' videos

This morning there is a viral video that's been throwing game up the roads fans into a frenzy. See them a had its share of critics and now a new video has what appears to be one of the stars throwing some major shade of the show our own. Came across a program will dances here to sort it. All out you guys felt we were done talking about him at the runs the issue we're not. That's right one point six million people inside. That changed dot org petition to redo the last season and gave up there owns it now it seems like John Snow is on the same case. Or AZ. It looks like John Snow. It sounds like John Snow. Some apologies but that's not Johns now it's a deep faith. Very isn't AI generates decent figure on some sense itself as if it's a real video of real person sneaking. So it seems like they're saying something they never set. This morning it's happening in west Europe's. John Snow itself seeming to apologize for season eight game of girls the boys and near mats to kit Harrington. I'm sure you're all this is not six days. But it's not hits it deep faith just like this one recently surfacing of Mark Zuckerberg the more you express yourself. The more we are you so how do you spot a fake in a deep fake. Step one check for blinking. The artificial intelligence builds a video based on previous photos of the famous person. And celebrities aren't often photographed with their eyes shut so deep fakes have a hard time programming a convincing link. Other signs blurry Eunice in and around the face but nowhere else in the video. Double chains are eyebrows. Something in front of the case hander a food or drink causing the video to blur. But in this case an apologetic John Snow may actually help some white blocker level angry geo T fans get over their season eight hang ups. So FaceBook released a statement about deep fakes saying we continue to look at how we can improve our approach and the systems we've built part of that includes getting outside feedback. From academics experts and policy makers. Insane and well thank you for that because reverend some fun with about also is so serious and people can really take these things right serious again I don't want a silly but right there are some serious cases out there that's what we're appreciated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.