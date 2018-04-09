Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Reuters journalists sentenced to prison time in Myanmar

In the southeast Asian country of Myanmar is facing international outrage after jailing to journalists. Those Reuters reporters were accused of revealing state secrets. They had been reporting on the violence against there were handgun minority there now the case is widely seen as a task. Of democracy in Myanmar or perhaps a lack of democracy there. ABC's bread milk with more. Hey guys UN officials want to investigate this is a genocide. They estimate at least 101000 grow hang yet been killed already and a big reason we know about any of the crackdowns there of course because of journalists on the ground. Well this weekend to reporters for Reuters wall loan and Kelso who were sentenced to seven years in prison after they're reporting I talk to Stephen Butler from the Committee to Protect Journalists. And he says. This is all the markings of a frame job. While on received a call from the police. Asking him to come to dinner and this was it's had to be an urge an affair and he was. Is reporter's instincts were immediately raise he was suspicious and so he called the bureau chief who said bring along a colleague just to be safe. Child so little so the two of them went to dinner they had what apparently was a reasonably pleasant dinner with his police officials. And just as there were leaving they were handed some documents rolled up inside of newspapers. They stepped outside the restaurant and they were immediately arrested and held for possessing these documents which they have not you can look. They would a sitting inside as newspapers yes they were sitting inside the newspapers and Stephen says what's really disturbing here. Is that there's a police officer who's testified in court we set these guys up. Let police officer is now in jail himself for being in subordinate. You hear a lot more about the working what is happening in Myanmar later this morning on start here check it out and apple podcasts grief if it podcasting app. Candace Diane something a lot of people are not paying a lot of attention to the situation there in Myanmar.

