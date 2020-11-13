Transcript for States impose new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

This morning acorda virus pandemic reaching crisis levels from coast to coast. With more than 150000. New cases Thursday the highest single day total so far I said if we did not get control of this. That we could reach a 100000 infections today and people thought I was being. Hyperbolic. And now look what's happening in Utah on nearly 4000 new cases shattering the previous single day record we're. Breaking point. And ready to have some serious repercussions because of that that challenge the number of hos causation is also hitting a record high for the third consecutive day. With more than 67000. Patients across the country in Michigan. One nurse says she was forced to treat a patient inside a storage room because they're running out of beds the nurses' union sing the hospital wasn't prepared. We are as a community and hospital. Knew we were getting a second round of public that hasn't down. We cameras one Arab playing we knew it was coming it was just a matter what and what I mean they're not prepared you. That hospital saying it works closely with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. To monitor and ensure the best possible care for patients in the meantime New York City now preparing to potentially close schools again mayor bill the plus you're saying that it infection rate gets to 3%. He's gonna shut down New York City public schools right now or around two point 6%. An Ohio Republican governor Mike DeWine imposing a statewide mask mandate and the mayor Milwaukee now supporting a plan to fine businesses up to 20000 dollars. If they don't comply with restrictions. I know overall higher are tired you're tired while we must remain vigilant endurance necessary as Chicago the mayor now asking people to leave home only for essential activities such as work school or boot shopping article now sustainable is it was. During the early days of this pandemic. And as to bend the curve. We are back. There and now the CDC predicting that by the end of Thanksgiving weekend. At least a quarter of a million Americans will have died from coup bid the CDC also urging people to eat Thanksgiving dinner outside but these 3-D animation is from researchers at Virginia Tech show how outdoor dining is not always safer. Depending on the structure being years. So if someone is infected and they are sitting outdoors in one of these tents then as their breathing and talking they're releasing viruses into the air. And just like cigarette smoke the air can easily flow. Low in any direction says there's no walls and lets you start adding laws you potentially block that win once you let four walls you kind of lose that benefit of being outdoors. Officials are urging Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and celebrate only within your household but triple A predicts fifteen million Americans still plan to travel for the holidays.

