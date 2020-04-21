Transcript for Some states plan to ease lockdowns

42000. People here in the US from now died from the corona virus and now a major announcement from president from. With an executive order he says he will suspend immigration into the United States. To help fight the virus and protect American jobs is not provided a timeline. Many Democrats are already calling the moves Dina phobic and accusing the president of using immigrants as a scapegoat. On Capitol Hill lawmakers are close to reaching a deal to provide billions of dollars in extra relief for small businesses. But Democrats are demanding a national testing strategy. Now growing concern is the rise in cases and meat packing plants. With more states reporting outbreaks this morning. Here in the northeast a doctor in New York says the emergency room is quieter but patients are arriving sicker. And in Boston which expected to reach its peak yesterday doctors say they've been admitting several children. Each day. In other parts of the country protesters are demanding the economy be reopened and now several southern states are taking action. That's where ABC's injury for GE begins our coverage. This morning plants aren't place to open some parts of the country amid the corona virus pandemic. Georgia's governor announcing Jim this barber shops in bowling Alley is can reopen Friday some restaurants and theaters to width social distancing. The governor saying they're curve is flattening but Atlanta's mayors saying it's too soon. I am extremely concerned about the announcement. The governor many. I hope that he is great and I'm wrong but his if he's long been more people will die. South Carolina set to allow most retail stores to reopen but only at 20% capacity. Many small businesses applauding the decision. We're excited about the future and we have I just. We're really glad I'm happy bonus. Tennessee set to reopen most businesses may first. And criticism as beaches in Jacksonville Florida reopened over the weekend despite the county's 13% increase in cases. There was strict social distancing required images in crowds spark the hash tag Florida morons. But the White House task forces doctor Deborah Burks traced Florida's department of health. I know for Jackson now that they had less than twenty cases today and so this is how we need to start informing the community. These web sites are critical spite zip code and it's by county they can see cases. And protests continue with the demands of their State's open them in Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Thousands protest the State's stay at home orders. Most came without masks were not subject or citizen where three people. In Phoenix Arizona protesters face off with people dressed in scrubs. As hundreds say they want their economy took them. As Colorado's case is dean creased their governor just announced there ain't homeowners may be lifted next week with continued social distancing. But it cases increase there things could change and at the Mona packing.

