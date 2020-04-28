Transcript for More states to reopen economies

Life is starting to get back to normal in some states in this the corona virus pandemic. As other states are still struggling in Tennessee and Georgia some restaurants opened Monday after weeks of being closed. Thomas bush was when of the first customers back inside wild wing cafe in Columbus, Georgia. The lady took my temperature went on windy and and they all had on their mass. Same food but with health checks in social distancing every other table will be occupied marked with yellow tape to signify no seating at roasters restaurant supplies gold it as owner Stephen Leslie stressed the significance of the event. Kind of excited because it. These are my family. The bush could. But you know these guys need work they need to make money. But not all George establishments want to reopen. A group of more than fifty restaurants signed an ad that will run in one of Atlanta's newspapers with the hash tag Georgia hospitality together saying quote. We agree that it's in the best interests of our employees our guests our community and our industry to keep our dining rooms closed at this time. Meanwhile other states are announcing plans to reopen. On Friday Texas restaurants museums libraries and malls will be allowed to open a 25%. Capacity but not all states are ready to go that far. New York still seeing a thousand new cases each day. Governor Andrew Cuomo extending shut down orders beyond the current in mid may mandate for much in new York and more grim news for the state the New York Times reporting the medical director of the emergency department new York presbyterian Allen hospital. Doctor Lauren Green died by suicide. She contracted the virus herself recovered and gone back to work. Her father telling the times make sure she's praised as a hero because she was she's a casualty just as much as anyone else. And anguish from her friend. But all these people who are asking for are locked down to and what about us regents announced that us. And now words when he New York City teachers have died of the virus including thirty year old runner is only my engine a Brooklyn teacher who died Monday. Plunge in sister of registered nurse spoke with ABC news before her death. Concerned about how her sister was turned away twice before she was tested for covic nineteen this was something Deng came out of nowhere. The virus still raging in Massachusetts. Nearly 2900 people have died there half a van and nursing homes. But the governor says the spread of the virus finally seems to have plaque towed. Kenneth and Mona back to you are Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.