Transcript for Strasbourg market attack

Good Wednesday morning everyone we begin with the intense manhunt in the heart of Europe overnight. After deadly attack on a Christmas market France has now raised its terror threat level after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of holiday visitors. In the city of Strasbourg neared the German border. And now more security forces are patrolling the streets as we learn new details about the suspect on the run overnight. This morning new video of the deadly terrorist attack in France. A horrifying scene unfolding blow as a gunman opens fire near the world famous Christmas market in Strasburg. Which attracts two million visitors a year. At least three people killed eleven others injured many in critical condition needing urgent care in the middle of the street. Erin Murphy and since that first it's. I have first fourth graders firecrackers witnesses describing the moment they heard shots. After lunch to show outside the Dem people actually started like yelling and it could hear crowds running away. That's and they realized that there is actually shooting. People sheltering or ever they could some taking covering this restaurant. Residents ordered to stay indoors as shop owner shuttered their storefront. People even locked inside the European Union's parliament in the city as armed police swarmed neighborhoods searching for a man who was already on a watch list and identified as a potential national security threat. The military confronting the suspect twice what he managed to escape overnight border officials checking cars and making sure he didn't it skates into Germany. Just two years ago another popular Christmas market in Europe was the target of a deadly attack a truck plowed through a crowd in Berlin killing twelve people. Now this morning the question despite our security conference how could this happen again. The suspect was reportedly sentence in a previous civil case officials say he was on a watch list for people who would potentially been radicalized. But still no official word on a motive for the attack.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.