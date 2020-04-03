Transcript for Super Tuesday results

Page ever and not a good morning the expectation going into last night was this really could tell us it's moving forward this would be a two person race. And while the numbers are still coming in Owens dropped out just yet but a lot of people are saying that certainly appears to now be the case. Former vice president Joseph Biden celebratory. As the first results of Super Tuesday ruled it. Oh. It getting a boost from endorsements like booted jets and senator Amy Klobuchar I days after they dropped out of the race. I just got Joseph Biden have the best chance there was moderate Democrats uniting behind Biden hoping to push past senator Bernie Sanders. Who went into the night the front runner. What we are gonna win because the people understand. It is outlook campaign. Outlaw movement. Which is best positioned to defeat dropped. Senator Elizabeth Warren working through the evening to convince voters this is still more than a two way race prediction. Has been a terrible business. And the pundits have gotten it wrong over and over so here's my advice. Cast a votes that will make you proud. And former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg on the ballot for the first time taking home his first delegates. But overall trailing significantly. The billionaire still at admit that he is not dropping out of the race. I know we can do it and you know who else knows that. Donald try. And we are still awaiting the results here in California. The biggest prize is of then night with 400. And.

