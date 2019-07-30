Transcript for Survivors of the deadly California festival attack speak out

Now to the deadly shooting Rampage at a food festival in California three victims died in the attack and dozens happen wounded. This morning we're hearing from some of the survivors as authorities look into the troubling social media rhetoric posted by the gunman. This morning's stories of survival after the mass shooting in California the worst possible situation he could. B and nick McFarland says he was at the Gilroy garlic festival with friends and family when he spotted the gunman reloading his weapon. Siren into the Booth where our family was and I just say run like three or four times and then. After the third time use your. McFarland and his friend Justin Bates were both shot doctors told Bates he was gray is by five to seven bullets the doctor told me. These 21 up here agree is my shoulder if there are to ensure that would have gone to my lungs and it wouldn't say I'm a Milwaukee americorps and I don't know how many lives overnight authorities identified Kayla Salazar as one of the three victims who did not survive Salazar from San Jose was preparing to celebrate her fourteenth birthday this weekend. The other two victims six year old Steven Romero and 25 year old Trevor be whenever and call. It always sandlot in remote. Minutes that laden network the shooting began as he annual garlic festival was winding down Sunday. Authorities say the suspect evaded security by cutting through a fence and sneaking on to the festival grounds then unloading with an assault style rifle. Who shot and killed in less than. One minute by police officers. Like the fact they were. Outgunned with their hand goes against delightful. Those three officers were able to fatally wrong that suspect. The shooter has been identified as a nineteen year old who lives just miles from Gilroy investigators say he bought the gun legally three weeks ago in Nevada. The owner of the gun shop release a statement saying the suspect was happy during the purchase adding we sell to people who we think are upstanding citizens to promote safe sport shooting. I pray god for all the families. Elsewhere security is now being increase in Chicago where hundreds of thousands of people will attend the wallop blues a music festival this weekend. We have over 330 cameras that are going to be focused on time the footprint of wallow losing in the perimeter itself. And authorities are looking into white supremacist messages the gunman posted online and it was criticizing the festival just before the attack but they see the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

