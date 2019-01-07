Transcript for Taylor Swift music catalogue controversy

Thirteen years and six albums Taylor swift's music. No longer belongs to Taylor Swift the ten time Grammy winner taking to Tumblr. After learning her former label had been sold to Justin Bieber is manager scooter broad and a 300 1000000 dollar deal Sunday morning. Taylor writing. I learned about scooter bronze purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world all I could think about was the incessant manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years. Taylor referring to scooters client Kanye West's famous video I made that. His wife can Kardashian leaking a secretly recorded phone call. And Justin Bieber who posted this photo awhile back to himself face timing with Connie and scooter with the caption Taylor Swift what up. Justin since apologizing for that past post. But defending his manager writing I don't usually rebuttal things like this but when you tried to pay someone loves character that's crossing a line. And Demi Lovato Chiming in with. I've dealt with bad people in the industry and scooter is not one of them. But other artists on team Taylor Halsey saying she deserves to owned it painstaking labor of her heart. And touch or call posting scooter is an evil person who's only concerned is his wealth. And feeding his disgusting ego. Eddie asking why Taylor didn't purchased her music herself. The head of her former label reading and is on public letter that Taylor had every chance in the world owed her master recordings she chose to leave. Taylor saying she wanted to own her own music but instead was offered the opportunity to sign back up to big machine records. And earned one album back at a time for every new one she turned and Taylor declining that offer. ABC news has reached out to scooter brunt for common. But so far the manager is standing silent except I think about this is that Palin knew that this could happen but it's really the fact of who it is that school are brought that makes it that much work exactly and she's still kind of saying that the negotiations aren't exactly what big machine is saying they were so. Lot of gray area here but like you're saying I think we'll be following the story for a lot. This is Massey is ugly it really does pull back the curtain on us some really really negatives on the music industry and a shirt is probably not the old they east where artists. Don't have much control over the music and now they have a voice they have more control of the music and people like Taylor specially. Is known for warning. Her music and she should have it right really well she has a new label now and end the new record that comes out in August is on that label says she's looking porch about Hampshire. Thank you well we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.