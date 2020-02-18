Transcript for Teacher donates her kidney to her colleague

And finally a pair teaching colleagues in New Hampshire who have become a lot closer one of them needed a kidney and the other didn't think twice before. We're coming her friends donor term calorie of our station in Manchester, New Hampshire has their story. Jennifer gill made is a preschool teacher at center woods elementary in where one year ago she went into kidney failure. I began dialysis last February and mag doctor immediately said UBS great Kenney picked kidney transplant. Little did she know that matched was right in the next class are welcome that opportunity to give somebody else. Better chance at life Sherry dire teaches kindergarten. She and Gennifer have been coworkers and friends for ten years. Terry was the first one and she immediately started going through testing in my. From the beginning she's like Jen I'm giving you my kidney this is gal that our. Two weeks ago they had surgery at mass general hospital in Boston. Something inside me and was very compelled to do it. And honestly I felt inside that it was gonna happen and I don't know why every time I might. Really need to think this through and she's like what he talked about this kind of doing like you don't understand and so. She's just any two stats on anything Ericsson Syrian Jennifer say the experience has strengthened their bond. They now call each other kidneys sisters. We named the kidney thing. Cindy McCain and associate me as doing very well Buchanan. A perfect hidden function and I'm so happy it could have been a. Love the story. They say educators give a part of themselves kidney sisters Katie sister Jessica when right there.

