Transcript for Tiny Nevada town bracing for invasion of Area 51

Let's talk based Boca event getting the attention of the US military. More than a million people have now signed up to storm area 51 the top secret base in Nevada that some say it's home kicking Lee in secret. Many people are calling the FaceBook event the biggest joke and a galaxy but the town near the base and the US air force are not laughing. Morning I think tiny town of the dusty desert preparing for invasion. I hope there's not that many people that are saying they wouldn't be here. People all over the world are asking about a Rachel Nevada a fifteen minute drive from area 51. Our phones have been wearing an awful about. There's a restaurant one Bart and the only hotel called little Ali yen has only thirteen rooms all is old full size bed. Okay fair it say that you now the town with a population of only 56. Is buzzing. And millions that they were anxious says then another million said that being. We're coming. It all started nearly a month ago when someone organized an event on FaceBook. Inviting people to storm area 51 on September 20 to quote see them aliens. Adding if enough people turn up there won't be enough guards to stop everyone from Getty men. The base is considered a fortress of government secrets the gag scene of a joke your first the tractor real world enthusiast. Would one point five million people signing up. The event getting more attention this week when rapper little nods Expos had a meeting with an alien and relief that animated music video featuring area 51. This little town road and don't really until acting moon moon. But the air force is not seeing the funny side issuing a new warning that the military is ready to protect America and its assets why can't be possible. No one knows how many people show up September 20 for the residents of Rachel a talent pool believers all they can do was wait. All we can do is what we did you. And they morn having last. The plan has been traced back to three anonymous FaceBook pages. The air force says it discourages anyone from coming to an area where armed forces are trained.

