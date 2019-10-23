Transcript for Top U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor details Trump Ukraine call

We begin looking impeachment showdown in the explosive new testimony from a top diplomat in Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor testified that president trump made military funds for Ukraine contingent. Ukraine's public pledge to investigate Joseph Biden as well as the 2016 election. That contradicts president trumps denial of a quid pro quo. One congressman who heard Taylor's testimony called it disturbing ABC's and as they are quick Tara is here with the reaction and the fallout and that's good morning. Good morning can add and Caylee Bill Taylor testifying under subpoena that he ordered to withhold military AT Ukraine. Came directly from the president and that in exchange the Ukrainian leader would have to agree publicly to investigate trans political opponents. Overnight vice president has insisting there was no quid pro quo when president trump asked the leader of Ukraine to investigate his political opponents. The American people can read the transcript of the phone call the president had with president so landscape. And then we'll see there was no quid pro quo. But the top US diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor telling a different story during his testimony before congress. In my ten short months in congress. It's not even news right and this is my most disturbed. So far. Democrats in the reinstate their were audible gas says Taylor DTL the White House pressure campaign on Ukraine. Taylor says he was given no official reason for why millions of dollars in foreign aid was held up. But that US ambassador to the EU Gordon Sonnen told them trump wanted the Ukrainian president. To announce a public investigation into his democratic rivals. Writing in his opening statement. Ambassador Sama and said everything was dependent on such an announcement including security assistance. He said that president struggle one in presidential and ski in a public box by making a public statement about ordering such investigations. Adding that the president told Simon the Ukrainian president had to clear things up and do it in public and if he did and Chan said they would be at a stalemate. The White House now calling dealer's testimony a triple hearsay. With some of the president's biggest supporters still standing by him and blasting the impeachment pro this is fundamentally un American. And until that changes I will fight back as far as I can. And later today deputy assistant secretary of defense Laura Cooper is expected to testify Haley antenna and has thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.