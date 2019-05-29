Transcript for Tornado touches down near Kansas City, destroying homes

We begin with breaking news and another round of destructive tornadoes hitting overnight. A twister hit just outside of Kansas City leaving a trail of destruction and shredded homes and its path. The threat also extended to the northeast with a tornado causing this damage just outside Philadelphia. And in New Jersey classes are canceled today at a high school after a possible tornado damaged the building there now been at least eight tornadoes reported to the National Weather Service for twelve straight diss a new record. And the threat is not over. Bove. Knight a community stunned and he's building air pressure change is coming next and now. Thank you hear it was over us we can hear the else being destroyed above us at Sony has that this is not good. A tornado swept through the Kansas City area injuring at least a dozen people in leaving homes in ruins saw. The bridge we stranded here here there's cars are picked up throwing a hell yes I feared for my life as the massive twister touched down. Like being in power surges flashed in the distance Collins of debris flying hundreds of feet into the here. And the Kansas City airport was shut down and evacuated. A collective come alive. In the aftermath house after house shred it residents sifting through the rubble looking for pets belongings and anything salvageable. But it wasn't the powerful tornado that proved deadly. Later conceded that actually plans Halloween we'll we'll everything woman was killed by this massive tree Tuesday afternoon. Authorities saying the heavily saturated ground calls the tree to fall not the win. The erratic weather slamming cities in the east as well all of a sudden it's like. Rapid fire machine gun. It is silent house in Pennsylvania are tornado tore the siding off houses. Shattered windows and toppled trees and this morning the northeast is bracing for more destruction. And he's relentless storms also causing catastrophic flooding some of the worst is along the Arkansas River that whole site area. The city's mayor is urging residents living behind a twenty mile Levy system to evacuate. And more rain is expected for the area.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.