Now Playing: Inside Gianni Versace's former mansion

Now Playing: First lady calls for deputy national security adviser's firing

Now Playing: New fire in California erupts overnight

Now Playing: Texas woman on life support after nose job

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: First lady wants Mira Ricardel fired

Now Playing: Tour this $19 million dollar mansion

Now Playing: Family stands by man who pleaded guilty to killing family

Now Playing: Midterm election recount continues in Florida

Now Playing: California fires now deadliest in state history

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: California fire wipes out town of Paradise

Now Playing: George W. Bush and Laura Bush awarded Liberty Medal

Now Playing: Museum for pizza lovers

Now Playing: Vigil held for victims of California bar shooting

Now Playing: Protesters demand protection for Russia investigation

Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Spider's Web' and 'The Grinch'

Now Playing: Pet-friendly pop-up shop opens

Now Playing: 'Start Here': US epidemic of gun violence continues

Now Playing: Crews battle new California fires

Now Playing: Mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in California