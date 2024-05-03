Trapped by the elevator

A New Jersey mom is suing after her daughter’s arm got stuck in the space between an elevator door and the elevator wall. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the details.

May 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live