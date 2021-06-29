Transcript for Must-have travel gadgets

With America opening back up for business just in time for summer so many of us are catching the travel bug myself included here at W and an air. And promising to make your summer vacation just a little bit easier our own gives way state DeBartolo is here with kids top unique and useful travel gadgets Dick. Good morning to you sir. Good morning I see that very busy airport behind you there I'd hate you heard it here first lots of people ready to travel these planes are taken off fast here at W and an airline. Exactly hits a great gadgets for the airplane or the train a very nice travel sleep kit this is a memory foam pillow. It goes all the way around your neck you can adjust it with these two clips. And what slices it keeps your head from falling all the way down to your chest. When you fall asleep course that's painful. In addition to the pillow there are ear plugs and a very decent sleep mask. And you'll also get plenty of exercise because this rolls up tight enough to fit back in here what's next day. OK everybody's taking a ton of things that they want to charged so hits a great way to charge things at the hotel. At the hotel there's never enough Al let so this is really neat from Ankara called the Q but. One flat plug goes in probably under the hotel desk now you have one. 23. Outlets you'll have a little light down here to tell you this QBs Howard. And then you have three fast ways to charged devices. Including. US BC. That's so good because I'm always fighting for chargers face whenever I'm on vacation with friends or family or whoever that's a good what are you a coffee drinker. You you know the hours I work of course of coffee I care. Okay coffee chick go here you go coffee on the go this is great at a hotel room this is the Arab press go a complete coffee system. There in the filled the hold is in there. This is where the field goal eggs and then in here this is the coffee spoon. This is the star or. This is the mug you drink out of that stores everything. So the Philippine goes on here air you put the coffee in. Put this up here pour in the water press on down and you may coffee he need hot water at the hotel one of those handy dandy Immersion heaters. They're oppressed go color me impressed that was my jobless dropped watching Nash. It's natives and and everything in the cup you drink out of just amazing incredible. And wealthy four sparking a little security gadgets for the. Hotel room and hear that age. Door along smaller than ever now hasn't built an LED flashlight hang it on the hotel dual we're pretending this is their hotel door take out the two prongs. Holds them together. And then we're gonna lock this store. Is slightly in the door jammed. Grin of someone and you. Yeah. Noted for underwear and and you'll be away. Yes no sleep and through that thing that little thing puts out a lot of noise. It doesn't think it's 91 vegetables forget the song of the summer we've got the gadgets of the summer summer sizzle. Figured out aren't the only thing left to do its threats to decide where we're going on vacation now that we have all of our traveled. Gadgets and gizmos not to think it's just our plane that left but will look at the next one will get an excellent they're coming fast they're covered fat. For these and other unique and useful travel gadgets visited Dick's website it gives with dot bids as well as our website W an advance dot com Dick DeBartolo think you as always for joining us.

