Transcript for Tyra Banks delivers Zoom surprise

It's not every day that one of the world's most famous faces crashes your online classes. I her. I'm not the dots exactly what Tyra Banks did for nick Hurley is high school students in middle of the still lesson. It's all part of a project launched by the New Jersey history teacher who lives here it's in a time when both teachers. And students are facing something no one has studied for. Someone provide surprises were students. And for infusions from some rules. A lot of celebrities and and from actors entertainers the media mogul telling us why she also took the time to surprises the only room full of teachers. No we that the teachers that I called are probably so frustrated in using this. Technology for online classes that they've never had to use before I felt. Perhaps I can. Spread a little two year. X project also recruiting popular television starts to surprise me sensors at. Who are indeed working harder than ever before Emily Hampshire joining nick in thinking educators I eat. Nick still proud of his fellow teachers in times like these. It is inspiring to see all the work that teachers are doing to not be reached or humans but not with them era. Are to educate. But also to care make sure they're fed make sure their families are. Sell what we might not be able to bring our favorite teacher and apple these days. Nick is making sure they do know how much they truly are appreciated. The collected helps everybody it helps me helps the kids it helps the students. And hopefully I was able to do that from some other smiles and laughs from. I think they should. So just last week the Los Angeles school district announced that about a third of its students weren't walking into online classes. So it is amazing to see celebs like tyra teaming up with teachers like nick. To motivate both students and educators an attack like this guy's definitely hot sun up and access to class of course about a down. It it is proud and I all around his tyra. Motivated and in honor of Tyre gonna motivate on America's Next Top Model these are her top phrases and if you win this task I don't know what you thought might we eat I know you like his booty. I was runner up are you. Yeah yeah. Yeah yeah.

