Transcript for Former US Ambassador to Ukraine to testify

We begin with a flood of new developments surrounding the impeachment investigation. As lawmakers prepare to hear today from the former ambassador to Ukraine if she's allowed to testify her parents would follow the arrest of two businessmen. Linked to the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. They're accused of making illegal foreign campaign contributions to buy political influence meanwhile overnight we learned that our top advisor to the secretary of state is resigning in frustration. ABC's mega to have resilient is here with the latest mega good morning. Good morning Kenneth engine bay at several major developments overnight news that a top advisor to secretary of state Mike Pompeo is resigning. Came just hours after two of Rudy Giuliani's associates were arrested. Meanwhile today all eyes will be on Capitol Hill to see if the State Department allows a woman at the center of the Ukraine scandal to testify. Former ambassador cheat Ukraine Marie Ivanovic expected to appear before a closed door deposition today testifying before three house committees looking into whether or not the president committed impeachable offenses. By asking a foreign country to investigate the family of his political rival Joseph Biden but the State Department could demand she not appear as it did earlier this week with ambassador to the EU Gordon son Lynn. Ivanovic was removed from her post in May after coming under attack from president -- personal attorney Rudy Giuliani her recall amid growing frustration at the State Department that secretary of state Mike Pompeo has done nothing to defend Ivanovic is post federal prosecutors say these two now indicted businessman with ties to Giuliani. Also wanted to force her out. Let's harness and ignore for room and arrested Wednesday at an airport. They were about to board an international flight. With one way ticket. They're now charged with illegally funny campaign contributions. Including some from Russia to a pac supporting president trump and other candidates. And these indictments seemingly energizing the presidents at a rally last night Minneapolis. From say the impeachment push would produce a backlash at the ballot box. Eighties some of his most intense attacks for political rival Joseph Biden. You is always have good and vice president. Because he understood. How did she S. Barack. Obama's. And during that rally the president did not mention Rudy Giuliani or the indictments the president said yesterday that he does not know the two men who were arrested even though he took pictures with them in the past. Rudy Giuliani ate lunch with both men in Washington. Just before their arrest but he says he cannot comment on their indictments Jenna and all right may have thank you for joining us.

