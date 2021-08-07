Transcript for VIDEO: Falling tree narrowly misses baby in crib

That's a Louisiana and one Bentley survival story each week came crashing into their home their wings and their sleeping bold. This morning to Louisiana parents describing their heart stopping close call. In this baby monitor video you can see their five month old mean can in. Asleep in his crib when suddenly. A massive three falls on the home breaking through the roof raining debris down on. Yeah. You don't Britain. When one. His parents initially thought lightning had struck the house and totally looked at the baby monitor and saw the debris and and I. Check out the window Ramallah Voyager referred get a more rounded the corner in the hallway we see the tree in the hall cannon were scared not hurt daylight revealed the true extent of the damage and just how. Most canteen disaster. Gaping holes in the roof. A massive chunk taken out of this brick wall. Neighbors and friends helping with the clean up here for neighbors throughout the neighborhood show up that I had never even met before the showed up asking what they did you know despite the massive damage to their home near Baton Rouge they're just thankful mother nature it did not do worse houses is the house. They can be replace your family. You follow boys. As -- worried about. The following morning cannon's mom posting this video of her and can it all around us. Here's a man who lead the this isn't the first time this family is faced hardship they lost almost everything bring up like in 2016.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.