Viral mayor dubbed 'Mayor Shenanigans'

An Alabama mayor’s viral TikTok antics are putting his small town on the map. ABC News' Will Ganss catches up with "Mayor Shenanigans."

March 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live