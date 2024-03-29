Wall Street on a roll

Recession worries appear to be fading as the S&P 500 hits a new record high. ABC News’ Alison Kosik looks at what’s driving investor confidence.

March 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live