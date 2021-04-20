Transcript for Walter Mondale dies at 93

A breaking overnight former vice president Walter Mondale has died. He pave the wave for vice president is to become partners in the White House his old boss the former president Jimmy Carter released a statement saying. Mondale used to skill and integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic. Policy driving force. I had never been seen before. He was an invaluable partner a model for public service and private behavior ABC's Karen Travers looks back at his career. For most Americans this is the lasting image of Walter Mondale who made history and politics with his vice presidential pick in 1984. A watershed moment in the political career that spanned decades born and raised in Minnesota he served in the army during the Korean War. Mondale enter politics and use a poignant Minnesota's attorney general in 1960. Four years later he replaced Hubert Humphrey in the US senate in 1976 Mondale became a national figure. The democratic presidential nominee Jimmy Carter. Asked him to join the taken as his running mate the Carter Mondale ticket lost the White House in 1982 Ronald Reagan and George Bush. 1984 Mondale beat senator Gary Hart and the reverend Jesse Jackson clinched the democratic presidential nomination on those choice for a running mate rock the election. New York congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro. First woman and the presidential ticket but the campaign struggled to overcome a double digit deficit in the polls from the Reagan reinforced after this memorable response at one debate. Mondale question the Republicans advanced eight months. I will not make age an issue of this campaign I am not going to exploit for. Political purposes. My opponent's youth and inexperience. He won the election you know landslide. Mondale served his country more than fifty years. Karen Travers ABC news Washington. As vice president Colin Harris says Mondale opened a new door by nominating a woman. As his running mate.

