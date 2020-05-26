Transcript for Warning for crowds defying social distancing

This morning a new travel advisory issued within the US after a lack of social distancing over the Memorial Day holiday. People scene here pat. Packing pools and lounging together at the lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. It was just because we parents are over Adam. People he cried for so long. In Saint Louis county nearly 200 miles away city officials are now urging anyone who was at the popular vacation destination over the weekend. This self quarantine for fourteen days or until they test negative for covad nineteen. He advisory even encourages employers to ask questions about recent travel. The terrible thing about this threat because there's ten Bart Starr here so you can go from Bart Bart Bart there was a lot of people here so it's very hard social distance. With veteran bars and such a but short oval area the local share of tells ABC news they can't do anything to stop the crowds because quote social distancing is not a crime. But the Saint Louis county Health Department calls the behavior over the weekend reckless. Saying it endangers countless people and risks setting a speck substantially from the progress made fighting the virus. Jodi Akins was among the crowds at the late. We go cute though late quite opt in right I it was going to be pretty C. But masks or not warns so it's pretty let's student to teacher. If it wasn't just Missouri large groups in close quarters were seen across the country along the shore in New Jersey people walking shoulder to shoulder on board walks. Tumors in Texas overflowed rivers if I can't ever. And crowds gathered at lake have a few on the Arizona California border. It comes as eleven states reported increasing number of coping nineteen cases including North Carolina which is seeing its highest number of hospitalizations. So far. And now a new warning from the World Health Organization saying even areas with declining cases of the virus are at risk for an immediate second peaked. If the ease restrictions to sue the warning coincides with states lifting more restrictions this week the but protocols in place taking temperature is signing waivers people in Massachusetts can now get their hair cut and visit recreational marijuana shops gyms in Ohio will welcome back members today. And in more areas of hard hit New York State. Construction can begin. In retail stores can open with curbside pick up to date the governor says even Long Island just outside New York City. Is on track to enter phase one of reopening tomorrow. On nearby Staten Island tensions running high at this grocery store where curious customers were seen parading a woman not wearing them now. Yeah meanwhile in California places of worship will be allowed to reopen for Ian person services at reduced capacity. But some religious leaders in the San Francisco area are calling for a delay. I'm network known permanent Nemo but would known golf one day it doesn't work yeah OK so yeah. Good I'll be ready then all bets. Well churches in California have to need extensive guidelines before reopening including restrictions on singing groups. And cleaning protocols.

