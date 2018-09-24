Transcript for Brett Kavanaugh accuser set to testify

A basic instructor we can add the movies are during the fall what are you may have missed quite a few news headlines from kids taking the wheel of a school bus to a final farewell to a music legend. Here now is our weekend rewind. We begin with that break through intense negotiations. A week after she came forward to reveal herself from doctor Christine laws he fort. Has agreed to testify in public before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her claim. The planes darting through the smoky skies over California. The Charlie fire raging out of control north of Los Angeles devouring 3000 acres in a matter of hours and still growing. Residents told to get out as flames closed in on homes the massive manhunt that made national headlines a fifteen year old Tennessee girl who disappeared. With her fifty year old teacher they were later seen on surveillance. She was found its she's talking to our unifil. He said. If he can't happening he'd kill themselves anytime you threaten himself in great I'm failing did you feel trapped then again. There are also new developments in the alleged serial rape investigation involving a popular surgeon who once appeared on reality TV grant wrote Shelley to restore Riley charged with sexually assaulting two women but investigators now say they know of more than a dozen potential victims. With allegations going back as far as to went decades. OK so they'll let us know that Michael. That is a child behind the wheel of a school bus the viral video allegedly shows the actual bus driver. Coaching the kid with other students on board. Authorities in Indiana say 27 year old Jolie injury and that could he allowed three students ages 1113. And seventeen. To drive her bus and he won't rule area as they dropped kids off afterschool. The major victory for Tiger Woods back here at home. I the it. His first win since winning thirteen assists a grind up there and they're gonna. Paul Simon wrapping up his homeward bound farewell tour overnight in the place where it all started. His hometown of queens New York. The 76 year old singer says it's the last show. He will ever play this sound of silence indeed. And that's a last minute and second of the show.

