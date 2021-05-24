Transcript for 6-year-old shot and killed in an apparent case of road rage

This is not care if should never happen again. This morning a devastated mother speaking out after her six year old son was shot and killed in what appears to be a road rage incidents but he meant the world to me. And I felt like my life is over. That was my baby. UN included was taking her son aided to kindergarten Friday in Orange, California when authorities say someone shot at her car. Car thing. That kept me up abruptly I had really loud noise. And insensitive now. Can I get to cooler. Eight and was sitting in his booster seat when a bullet went through the trunk of their car and hit him. A manhunt is now under way for the shooter is taking him to school can't just finished his breakfast. When someone can kill. New numbers highlight the growing impact of gun violence on children across America so far this year 100 in nineteen children. Ages eleven and under have been shot and killed 276. Wounded. And for kids ages twelve to seventeen those numbers increase to 469. Killed and more than 11100 wounded. In Minneapolis 30000 dollars in reward money is being offered to help investigators solve three separate shootings involving children. A ten year old boy and nine year old girl have been hospitalized after getting hit by stray bullet. And six year old and I Alan tragically dying last week after getting shot inside her family's car. They were riding home from McDonald's when police say they got caught in the crossfire of the nearby shooting. Back in California to win a Clinton is demanding justice for her son eight and here rueful. Can you kill them. Reason. I want to find them. Just heartbreaking and he told police the shooter was driven. Was in a car driven by a woman a 50000 dollar reward is now being offered.

