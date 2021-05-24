Transcript for Yearbook photo controversy

This morning growing outrage among students and parents at a high school near Jacksonville Florida over the way dozens of yearbook photos were digitally added it. They completely all hurt her so well they in the district has little or permanently or just injured and now there are common herd you're not gonna rain out. On a. At least 83 girls photos were reportedly altered in barks from trail high school's annual yearbook. Some photos seemed to have been edited by taking snippets of the girl shirts and piecing them over their chests to Haider cleavage. It. A lot of money on the not even how to had not not eat out another and as the next. Ninth grader Riley O'Keefe says her picture was edited even though her shirt complied with this school's dress code. She calls it a double standard since bill boys' pictures were doctored. Not even those showing swim team members wearing Speedo is it doesn't and he sends and they. They looked at I was like okay this is not. Guys were like muscle shirts this. To school and they all dress code them but they'll just go girls for wearing a tank top. The school's web site has a disclaimer that says all individual student pictures must be consistent with the saint Johns county school district student code of conduct. Or maybe digitally adjusted. In a statement the district says the schools receiving feedback from parents guardians students on making this process is better for next year the school is now offering refunds for parents unhappy with the photos. But some parents say the damage is already done and the students are paying the price. They're getting all this backlash on the children and they let deal. That valued may even more at a target. School district's acting us teacher. Being yearbook sponsor was responsible for choosy which photos.

