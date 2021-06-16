Transcript for New York celebrates vaccine milestone

Turning to the pandemic a colorful celebration overnight as the former epicenter of the corona virus takes a big step towards returning to normal. Overnight New York's the eight celebrating a coded milestone. Fireworks lighting up the night sky in cities across the state. And thirteen landmarks from Niagara Falls. To the Empire State Building shining in blue and gold the State's colors earlier Tuesday Governor Cuomo announced 70% of adults in the state have now received at least their first dose of the vaccine. The governor declaring New Yorkers can quote returned to life as we know it. What New York has done is extraordinary. Week where. In Washington plans are now under way for a fourth of July celebration. The National Park Service says the fireworks show will return to the National Mall. And on the fourth the White House says president Biden will host first responders service members on the South Lawn where more than 1000 guests are expected. Getting back to normal it's so important to all of us mentally and physically it's what a joyous day the celebrations come. Even as health officials warn about a new variant of the corona virus spreading in the US the CDC now officially declaring beat delta variant for seen in India a variant of concern. It's more contagious but the vaccines do appear to be effective against it still doctors say it's important to monitor how the variant spreads among children under twelve. Who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. It's likely going to be the dominant variants in just a few short reminds parents and their children should continue to follow the CDC guidelines and to their own local public Health Department guidelines. He dealt a variant has spread to 34 states accounting for about 10% of Kobe cases. Here in the US.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.