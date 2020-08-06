Transcript for New York City enters phase one of reopening

A landmark day here in New York after nearly three months of stay at home borders the city's entering phase one of reopening hundreds of thousands of workers. We'll be commuting back into the city it comes as other areas of the country see an uptick in new corona virus cases. This morning in New York City day one of phase one. Once the epicenter of the cove in nineteen pandemic this city is taking its first stats towards reopening today this is a moment. That every new Yorker should celebrate as. Our achievement together as many as 400000. People are expected to be back at work including manufacturers and construction workers. And stores can now open for curbside pick up so we're looking forward to seeing it seeing our regular code Harris from a public transit is ready with new social distancing guidelines in place. And Santa tigers and mask will be available at stations while trains and buses will continue to be sanitized overnight. One thing I'm concerned around it often that is. Mass transit and TA I don't think it is really does is resolved and those crabs subways and salons is gonna come down to human behavior. Officials warned the pandemic is not over the death toll in the US now climbing past a 1101000. At least eighteen states now seeing an increase in new cases South Carolina seeing its highest single day increase so far. In Texas at Dallas and Houston also seeing an uptick in cases and it's crowds gather across the country to protest the killing of George point. Officials are growing more concerned. But another surge in cases in the meantime landmarks across New York City shining blue and gold Sunday night in honor of the sacrifice New Yorkers have made. To flatten the curve of cove in nineteen cases. We bent occur. We intend to flatten to get to a plateau we banked it and look at the rest of the country. We are curve benders. That there are such a thing. In Kansas City officials have issued a warning to people lot of protests on May 31. A protestor there who did not Wear a mask has now tested positive for the virus.

