Transcript for New York becomes the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country

This morning New York City on the consider. Of a growing pandemic in the US this wage is going to crash over our health care system. It will crash anywhere from ten days to three weeks there's now more than thirteen thousand corner bars cases in New York City alone. An increase of 3000 and in one day. Just got off the phone with a new projection model. That New York City was seeing double the number of cases every two and a half days. That can take your breath away. That curve they keep talking about that we have to flatten a curve flattening curve that's not a curve Christopher. That is a wage that is a soon not me. Your governor Andrew Cuomo toward a Manhattan convention center which FEMA is turning it took four hospitals. That's medical professionals run low on protective gear the bird rate. For these PP equipment. Is very hi this is just the beginning of this crisis. The number of seriously ill people climbs each day and by great numbers. The White House says the attack rate of the virus is five times higher in the New York area. Meanwhile a New Jersey the governor is warning that people can be criminally charged for taking part in non approved gatherings. With possible penalties of a 1000 dollar fine in six months in jail. We intend to enforce that opted out of state we have no choice and we're gonna flatness car and bright the back of this virus. We got to make sure that we we stayed away from each other and a New York suburb new concerns of the parties guest list becoming some stars writers. According to the New York Times on March 5 fifty people gather for a lavish party at a home in Westport Connecticut. After leaving and traveling around the country and the world more than half of the gas tested positive for the virus. And now the governor of Florida is taking drastic measures. Issuing an executive order mandating anyone flying from new Yorker New Jersey to self isolate for fourteen days. Upon arriving in his state. And today New York State is beginning trials using an anti malaria drug small studies in China have shown the drug may be effective in fighting the virus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.