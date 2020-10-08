Transcript for More than 100 arrested after massive looting in Chicago

We move on to the other news this Monday night, the alarming violence in Chicago. Police arresting more than 100 people after looters flooded the city's famous downtown shopping district rushing into the stores there. Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying this wasn't a righteous protest instead calling it straight up felony criminal conduct and warning that we saw you, we will come after you. ABC's Alex Perez in Chicago tonight. Reporter: A mob of looters tearing apart Chicago's famed magnificent mile. Lord, police got their hands full tonight, don't they? Reporter: Breaking into dozens of businesses, taking off with stolen merchandise. Fire and assault. Can I get another unit over here? Reporter: Some 400 Chicago police officers struggling to contain the scene, which erupted around midnight. Smaller businesses and even grocery stores targeted too. This is where we live. This is our me. This is our front yard, and it's upsetting. This is felony conduct. Reporter: Stemming from a police involved shooting Sunday. Authorities say a 20-year-old suspect who allegedly fired at police was shot and injured. False information about that shooting, investigators say, spreading on social media, fueling the melee. At one point the city raising bridges leading into downtown to keep looters out. To those who engaged in this criminal behavior, let's be clear. We are coming for you. Reporter: And, David, this stretch of the magnificent mile remains closed and overnight curfew is in effect for parts of downtown until further notice. David. All right, Alex Perez and the winds moving into Chicago tonight. They're tracking that as well.

