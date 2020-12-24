More than 100 come together to celebrate neighborhood UPS driver

More
Anthony Gaskin was overcome with emotion when the residents of his Virginia suburb got together to say thank you.
1:42 | 12/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than 100 come together to celebrate neighborhood UPS driver

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:42","description":"Anthony Gaskin was overcome with emotion when the residents of his Virginia suburb got together to say thank you.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74888283","title":"More than 100 come together to celebrate neighborhood UPS driver","url":"/WNT/video/100-celebrate-neighborhood-ups-driver-74888283"}