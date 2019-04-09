Transcript for $100,000 donated to Bahamas woman who took in 97 rescue dogs

Finally, she saved the dogs, and you seayed the shelter. Last night, you met chella Phillips, who runs a shelter called the voiceless dogs of Nassau, Bahamas. She showed us the nearly 100 dogs she sheltered during hurricane Dorian in her own home. Every room. Under her bed. In her kitchen. In the living room. They had lost power and her home began to flood. She wrote they were scared. That the wind sounded like a train that would not pass. We won't forget what chella wrote, that she even sang to the dogs to calm them. And tonight, so many of you responding. The shelter's donation page overwhelmed. More than $100,000 donated in just the last 24 hours. Chella writing to us from her friend's home, her power is still out. "I am so grateful so many people reached out with donations. Now it's possible for me to move to another location." Chella told us last night she planned to build a larger shelter. Tonight, saying, "Thank you for asking about us, that sent people in our direction to help us and now rescuers are wanting to help take my homeless and help them. God bless you all." Six captains.

