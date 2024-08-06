1,000s of flights disrupted as Tropical Storm Debby rolls in

Over 30,000 delays and cancellations have been reported across the country since Sunday. Specifically, there were 2,400 cancellations on Sunday, 1,800 yesterday and over 1,200 on Tuesday.

August 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live