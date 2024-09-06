14-year-old school shooting suspect, father appear in court for 1st time

The 14-year-old accused of fatally shooting four people at his Georgia high school, and the suspect's father, made their first appearances in court, both charged in connection with the murders.

September 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live