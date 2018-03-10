Transcript for More than 1,400 dead, thousands injured after Indonesia quake

And overseas tonight, to Indonesia. First, the deadly earthquake and tsunami, now word of that volcano now erupting. ABC's James Longman making it to the center of the devastation tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as sulawesi's residents pick through the remains of their lives, we're seeing first-hand the absolute destruction from that magnitude 7.5 earthquake and the devastating tsunami that followed. In this part of Palu, nothing stood a chance. This is the part of the beach where that wall of water came to shore. Everything stripped bare in this home, only the toilet remains. And take a look over there. A tanker, thrown up onto shore like a toy. More than 1,400 are dead. Thousands injured. Desperate residents scavenging for any food they can find. In nearby donggala, baby gambita, born a day after the tsunami hit, this makeshift tent is now her home. At Palu's airport, a rush to get out. Planes here unloading supplies and quickly filling up with evacuees. You're going to try for this plane? We met this man and his son. They didn't manage to get on that plane. But now he's going to run and try to make that one. And now, on this same island, mt. Soputan erupting. That volcano's 20,000-foot column of ash now forcing flights to avoid the immediate area around it. Just incredible what we're seeing play out across that region. And James Longman joins us from Palu tonight. And just incredible devastation right there behind you. And James, you were telling us, that was once a shopping mall? Reporter: Yes, David. Or, what remains of it. It looks like an air strike has hit it. Rescuers have been picking their way through, because there are bodies in there waiting to be recovered. This town feels like there's an off switch and someone has clicked it. No water, no power, no fuel, just people waiting and surviving. David? All right, James Longman and our team in Indonesia. James, thank you.

