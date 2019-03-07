15-year-old US tennis player Coco Gauff takes Wimbledon by storm

The pumped-up crowd gave her a rare standing ovation after she soundly beat Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets.
1:14 | 07/03/19

