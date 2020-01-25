At least 18 killed, hundreds injured in 6.7-magnitude earthquake in Turkey

More
First responders drilled through the rubble of collapsed buildings in search of survivors of the massive quake, which struck the eastern side of the country around 9 p.m. local time.
1:10 | 01/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 18 killed, hundreds injured in 6.7-magnitude earthquake in Turkey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"First responders drilled through the rubble of collapsed buildings in search of survivors of the massive quake, which struck the eastern side of the country around 9 p.m. local time.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68517039","title":"At least 18 killed, hundreds injured in 6.7-magnitude earthquake in Turkey","url":"/WNT/video/18-killed-hundreds-injured-67-magnitude-earthquake-turkey-68517039"}