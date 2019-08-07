18-year-old pilot killed when plane crashes on golf course

More
Lake Little, who had recently graduated and was about to compete in Mississippi's Miss Hospitality pageant, was practicing takeoffs and landings.
0:09 | 07/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 18-year-old pilot killed when plane crashes on golf course

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"Lake Little, who had recently graduated and was about to compete in Mississippi's Miss Hospitality pageant, was practicing takeoffs and landings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64204512","title":"18-year-old pilot killed when plane crashes on golf course","url":"/WNT/video/18-year-pilot-killed-plane-crashes-golf-64204512"}