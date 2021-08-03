$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package heads back to House

More
The package could be ready for President Joe Biden’s signature as early as this week.
1:36 | 03/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package heads back to House

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"The package could be ready for President Joe Biden’s signature as early as this week. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76312744","title":"$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package heads back to House","url":"/WNT/video/19-trillion-covid-19-relief-package-heads-back-76312744"}