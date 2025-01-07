2 men found dead in landing gear of JetBlue plane at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Two men were discovered dead in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane in Florida during a routine post-flight inspection on Monday.

January 7, 2025

