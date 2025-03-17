2 Starliner astronauts to begin their long-awaited return home

A SpaceX capsule carrying two American astronauts is set to undock from the International Space Station just after 1 a.m. ET. They are expected to splash down off the Florida coast late Tuesday.

March 17, 2025

