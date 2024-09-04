2 students, 2 teachers killed in Georgia high school shooting

Two students and two teachers were shot and killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

September 4, 2024

